ECHL Transactions - February 21
February 21, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, February 21, 2021:
Fort Wayne:
Add Curtis Leonard, D activated from reserve
Add Marcus McIvor, D activated from reserve
Delete Randy Gazzola, D placed on reserve
Delete Anthony Nellis, F placed on reserve
Delete Matt Murphy, D placed on reserve
Indy:
Add Diego Cuglietta, F added to active roster (traded from Utah)
Add Anthony Wyse, D activated from reserve
Delete Keoni Texeira, D placed on reserve
Delete Scott Savage, D placed on reserve
Rapid City:
Add Tyson Empey, F activated from reserve
Delete Gabe Chabot, F placed on reserve
Utah:
Delete Kris Myllari, D traded to Kansas City
Wichita:
Add Brayden Watts, F activated from reserve
Delete John Albert, F placed on reserve
