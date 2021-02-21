ECHL Transactions - February 21

Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, February 21, 2021:

Fort Wayne:

Add Curtis Leonard, D activated from reserve

Add Marcus McIvor, D activated from reserve

Delete Randy Gazzola, D placed on reserve

Delete Anthony Nellis, F placed on reserve

Delete Matt Murphy, D placed on reserve

Indy:

Add Diego Cuglietta, F added to active roster (traded from Utah)

Add Anthony Wyse, D activated from reserve

Delete Keoni Texeira, D placed on reserve

Delete Scott Savage, D placed on reserve

Rapid City:

Add Tyson Empey, F activated from reserve

Delete Gabe Chabot, F placed on reserve

Utah:

Delete Kris Myllari, D traded to Kansas City

Wichita:

Add Brayden Watts, F activated from reserve

Delete John Albert, F placed on reserve

