Grizzlies Win 5-4 in Overtime

West Valley City, Utah - Nick Henry scored the game winning goal 50 seconds into overtime as the Utah Grizzlies defeated the Rapid City Rush 5-4 in overtime on Saturday night at Maverik Center.

Ryan Lowney had 2 goals and 2 assists for the Grizzlies, who won past regulation for the first time this season. The score was tied 2-2 after 1 period as Lowney scored 9 seconds into a power play and Hunter Skinner added a first period goal for Utah, while Rapid City got unassisted goals from Cedric Montminy and Mike Hedden.

Rush took a 4-2 lead after 2nd period goals from Andrew Sturtz and Avery Peterson. Utah's Evan Buitenhuis was removed after saving 9 of 13. Kevin Carr took over for Utah and saved all 9 he saw in the 2nd half of the game, picking up his first win of the season.

Utah got back in the game as Matthew Boucher scored on a deflection from a Garrett Johnston shot to make it a 4-3 RC lead 3:57 into the third. 6:07 into the third period, Rush forward Hunter Garlent got a boarding penalty. Utah's Lowney tied the game 16 seconds into the power play.

Ty Lewis had 2 assists for the Grizzlies in his 2020-21 debut as he was 1 of 4 players to be reassigned from the AHL's Colorado Eagles. Nick Henry capped off the scoring in his home debut for Utah. Henry played in 2 games last season, both on the road at Idaho last February.

Utah went 2 for 4 on the power play tonight, scoring 9 seconds and 16 seconds into the power plays. Rapid City went 1 for 2 on the power play.

The rubber match is Sunday afternoon at 1:10 pm at Maverik Center. Tickets are available at utahgrizzlies.com

3 stars

1. Ryan Lowney (Utah) - 2 goals, 2 assists.

2. Nick Henry (Utah) - GWG, +2.

3. Hunter Skinner (Utah) - 1 goal.

