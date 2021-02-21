Henry's Hat Trick Leads Grizzlies to 4-3 Win

West Valley City, Utah - Nick Henry had 3 goals and 1 assist and Ty Lewis had 3 assists as the Utah Grizzlies went 3 for 7 on the power play to lead to a 4-3 win over the Rapid City Rush on Sunday afternoon at Maverik Center.

Henry got the Grizz on the board 12:58 into the contest. Rush tied the game with 1:54 left in the first as Tyler Coulter scored his 11th of the year. The game was tied at 1-1 after 20 minutes.

Utah's Trey Bradley scored a power play goal 5:57 into the second frame. RC's Avery Peterson tied the game 11:29 into the period. Utah retook the lead 14:03 into the second as Henry scored his 2nd of the game on the power play. Utah led 3-2 after 2 period.

In the 3rd period Nick Henry completed the hat trick with 8:18 left in the 3rd period. It was Utah's 3rd power play goal of the afternoon. Utah went 5 for 11 on the power play over the last 2 games. Rush cut into the Utah lead with 5:50 left as Hunter Garlent scored his 3rd of the year. Grizzlies held off a late surge from the Rush as Kevin Carr made some big saves to complete the victory. Carr saved 37 of 40 to earn his 2nd straight win.

Grizzlies picked up 5 out of 6 standings points on the weekend series. Utah has a record of 12-5-3-5 on the season.

Utah begins a 6 game road trip with a 3 game series at Wheeling on February 26th-28th. Next homestand for the Grizz will be on March 12th-14th vs Allen. Tickets for every Grizzlies home game are available at utahgrizzlies.com.

3 stars

1. Nick Henry (Utah) - 3 goals, 1 assist.

2. Ty Lewis (Utah) - 3 assists.

3. Ryan Lowney (Utah) - 2 assists.

