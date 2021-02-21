Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits at Fuel, 3:05 PM

GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits dropped a 4-0 decision against the Indy Fuel in the middle contest of a three-game weekend set. Both teams will drop the puck on the weekend's rubber match at 3:05 p.m. Today's game also marks the fifth and final meeting between Greenville and Indy this season.

Greenville Swamp Rabbits (10-7-5-2) at Indy Fuel (17-4-1-0)

February 21, 2021 | 3:05 PM | Game #25 | Indiana Farmers Coliseum

Referees: Sean MacFarlane (4)

Linesmen: Christopher Williams (62), Cameron Dykstra (79)

Broadcast Information: (Pre-game 2:45 p.m.)

WATCH LIVE: https://www.flohockey.tv/

LISTEN LIVE: https://mixlr.com/swamp-rabbits

Voice of the Swamp Rabbits, Matt Trust on the call

LAST TIME OUT:

The Indy Fuel posted a three spot on Bits goaltender Ryan Bednard in the first period last night and skated to a 4-0 victory over Greenville. Michael McNicholas opened the scoring with the eventual game-winner 5:22 into the game on a shot from the left-wing circle. Alex Rauter tallied a power play goal at 14:58, and Mike Lee also scored on the man-advantage at 18:56. The 3-0 score held until the final minute of regulation with Rauter scored into an empty net to complete the 4-0 scoring line. Shots on goal totaled 30-23 Greenville.

JARDINE FOR 300:

This afternoon's affair will mark the 300th professional game for Swamp Rabbits defenseman Samuel Jardine. The Lacombe, Alberta native is the only player on the Rabbits roster to appear in each of Greenville's 24 prior games this season. In 24 games, Jardine is tied as his club's leading point getter with 17 (one goal, 16 assists). In 299 professional games, Jardine has totaled 95 points (19 goals, 76 assists) between 71 American Hockey League games, 45 games in the United Kingdom and 183 ECHL contests. Jardine is a 2019 Kelly Cup Champion with the Newfoundland Growlers after skating in 37 games with the Toronto Marlies during 2018-19.

GETTING IGGY WITH IT:

Swamp Rabbits rookie goaltender Jacob Ingham rejoined the Swamp Rabbits prior to this weekend and has served as understudy to Ryan Bednard the last two nights. Ingham's next start will mark his third of the season and third of his professional career. The 20-year-old netminder was drafted by the Los Angeles Kings in the 6th round, 175th overall, in the 2018 NHL Draft and is signed to a three-year entry level NHL deal with the Kings. Ingham made his professional debut with Greenville on December 12 at Jacksonville and stopped 36 shots on week later against the Florida Everblades. The Barrie, Ontatio native's next victory in net will be the first of his professional career.

GREENVILLE TIES:

Two members of the Indy Fuel are formerly represented the orange and blue in the Upstate. Indy forwards Matt Marcinew and Cedric Lacroix are both former Greenville Swamp Rabbits. Marcinew posted 34 points (16 goals, 18 assists) in 46 games with the Bits last season. Lacroix appeared in 34 games with Greenville last season and registered 26 points (12 goals, 14 assists). In the season-series through four games, Marcinew has feasted against his former club with nine points (four goals, five assists). Two of Marcinew's four goals were overtime game-winners in consecutive nights on January 8-9 at Indiana Farmers Coliseum.

