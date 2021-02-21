Mavs Game Preview February 21

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - The Kansas City Mavericks face off against the Wichita Thunder today at 4:05 p.m. at the INTRUST Bank Arena.

Leier on the Board

Mavericks forward Boston Leier scored his first goal of the season on Monday against the Allen Americans.

Multiples

Mavericks forwards CJ Eick and Lane Scheidl each registered a multipoint game against the Allen Americans on Monday. Eick had two points on two assists and Scheidl had two points on one goal and one assist.

Point Streaks

Five Mavericks are currently on two game point streaks. Forward Darik Angeli has scored two goals in two games. Forward Brodie Reid has tallied three points in two games on two goals and one assist. Forward Rob Bordson has three points on one goal and two assists in two games. Forward Lane Scheidl has three points on one goal and two assists in two games and forward Boston Leier has two points on one goal and one assist in two games.

Upcoming Promotional Nights

February 23 - Food Special

February 26 - Hockey Bingo Night

February 27 - Front Line Workers Night

