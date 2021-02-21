Christopoulos Shutout Hands Indy Second Straight Win

INDIANAPOLIS - In their fourth game in five days, the Indy Fuel hosted the Greenville Swamp Rabbits for the third game of the weekend at Indiana Farmers Coliseum. Indy would score four straight goals in the second and third periods as well as see a shutout from Billy Christopoulos en route to a 4-0 win on Sunday afternoon.

Earning a power play halfway through the opening period, Indy would put multiple shots on the net but would be denied by Greenville goaltender Jacob Ingham. The Fuel would kill off two of their own penalties throughout the opening frame, sending the teams into the locker room scoreless.

After a tense start to the second period with David Broll and Jacob Ingham having words, Indy would take the 1-0 lead with 11 minutes remaining. Michael McNicholas jumped off the bench, picked up a loose puck and eventually fired a wrist shot past Ingham to give Indy a 1-0 lead. In his first game in a Fuel uniform, Diego Cuglietta doubled Indy's lead on the power play when he snuck down the sideboards and beat Ingham with a wrist shot.

Earning an early power play, the Greenville Swamp Rabbits outshot the Fuel 6-3 through the first half of the third period. Indy's penalty kill unit would have to fight off seven straight power plays, holding off the Greenville power play. Indy would respond with a power-play of their own but would struggle to create chances. Killing off their eighth penalty of the night, Cedric Lacroix jumped on the ice to eventually bury the empty netter. Jumping on a loose puck, Diego Cuglietta scored his second goal of the game, to put the Swamp Rabbits away.

