Mavericks Defeated by Wichita Sunday, 2-1
February 21, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release
WICHITA, Kan. - The Kansas City Mavericks were defeated by the Wichita Thunder 2-1 Sunday evening at INTRUST Bank Arena. Boston Leier netted a goal for the Mavericks. The Mavericks return to action Tuesday night at 7:05 p.m. against the Wichita Thunder at Cable Dahmer Arena.
First Period
Shots: KC 8, WIC 13
Second Period
Shots: KC 18, WIC 9
Third Period
Kansas City goal: Boston Leier (2) at 2:23.
Wichita goal: Anthony Beauregard (6) at 12:16. Assisted by Matteo Gennaro and Patrik Parkkonen.
Wichita goal: Stefan Fournier (10) at 18:23. Assisted by Jay Dickman and Patrik Parkkonen.
Shots: KC 10, WIC 12
Notes and Streaks
Boston Leier has points in consecutive games.
The Mavericks went zero-for-three on the power play and three-for-four on the penalty kill.
Catch all of the Mavericks action on the road and at home with FloSports, the new streaming home of ECHL hockey. Download the Kansas City Mavericks mobile app in the App Store or Google Play.
