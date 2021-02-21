Fuel Salvage Weekend, Take 2 of 3 over Bits

GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits fell a second straight night to the Indy Fuel by a 4-0 margin on Sunday at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum. Greenville finished the weekend with two out of six points in Indy to conclude the season-series.

After a scoreless first period, Indy broke the tie at the 9:32 mark of the middle frame courtesy of Michael McNicholas. With both teams skating 4-on-4, McNicholas scooped a loose puck at center ice, raced into the Rabbits zone and fired a shot past goaltender Jacob Ingham.

The Fuel found a second tally on the power play at 11:40 from Indy newcomer Diego Cuglietta. Cuglietta fired a rocket from the top of the left circle to add to his club's advantage.

In the third period, Indy scored an empty net goal after Greenville came close on a 6-on-4 power play. Cedric Lacroix deposited the puck into an empty net at 18:00 to extend his team's lead to 3-0. With 24.1 seconds remaining in the tilt, Cuglietta scored on a breakaway to seal the contest for the Fuel.

The Greenville Swamp Rabbits will return to action on Thursday, February 25, 2021 to kickoff a three-game set against the Allen Americans at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. It's Thirsty Thursday at the Well. Pregame drink specials will be on hand prior to puck drop. Ticket information is available online at swamprabbits.com.

