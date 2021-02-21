Oilers Fall to Thunder 2-1

TULSA, OK - The Oilers couldn't hold off the Thunder, falling 2-1 at the BOK Center on Saturday night.

The Oilers drew first blood 9:32 into the game. Brent Gates touched a puck over to Justin Taylor, who dragged the puck onto the backhand, firing it past Alex Sakellaropoulos. Taylor's tally was the only goal in the opening 20 minutes.

Wichita tied things up 3:24 into the middle frame. The puck bounced off a dead pane of glass directly to Peter Crinella in the slot, giving the forward all day to beat Devin Williams, leveling the game 1-1.

Dean Stewart closed out the scoring at 2-1 with 3:10 left in the game, blasting a slapshot from the right circle and earning the game-winning goal.

The Oilers head to Independence, MO to play the Mavericks on Feb. 26 and 27, kicking off at 7:05 p.m. on both nights. The Oilers return to the BOK Center on Sunday, Feb. 28 to take on the Mavericks at 4:05 p.m.

