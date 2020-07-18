Matthews' Big Night Not Enough in Loss

ROCHESTER, MINN. - The Mankato MoonDogs' (3-10) ten-run second inning was too much for the Rochester Honkers to handle, as the Team in Teal dropped the second game of a two-game series, 13-5.

Bryce Matthews (Arkansas), quietly, put together a stellar night, posting a 4-for-5 line with a double, an RBI and a two runs scored.

Before the offensive barrage by Mankato, the Honkers did strike the scoring column first. Matthews drove Connor Denning (Campbell) home on an RBI single to right to put Rochester in front in the first, 1-0.

In the ensuing half inning, the wheels fell off Rochester's wagon. The Honkers retired the first two batters in the inning on a flyout and a groundout before 12 additional MoonDogs came to the plate. Mankato exploded for a 10-run top of the second in which it recorded just four hits. The MoonDogs tacked on three more in the seventh and eighth innings to ultimately plate 13 runs on the evening.

While they were hard to find at times, there were bright spots for the Honkers. Rochester put together a strong sixth inning, scoring three runs while sending nine men to the plate. Matthews scored on a passed ball, and a pair of back-to-back bases-loaded walks brought the other two runs home. The Honkers strung another run to their tally in the sixth when Ryan Wrobleski (Dallas Baptist) scored on an RBI groundout.

The Honkers travel to St. Cloud tomorrow for their first away series against the Rox in hopes of getting back in the win column. First pitch from Joe Faber Field is at 7:05, with Honkers Pregame Live presented by Rochester Toyota airing at 7:00 to get you ready for all the action.

