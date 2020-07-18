Rox Drop Close Game to Honkers in Series Opener
July 18, 2020 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - St. Cloud Rox News Release
St. Cloud, MN - Garett Delano (Mercer) drove in two runs, but St. Cloud (6-7) dropped the series opener to Rochester (4-7) by a score of 8-6.
Trailing 2-0 in the third inning, the Rox took full advantage of consecutive errors from the Honkers and scored four runs. Collin Montez (Washington State) drove in a run on a base hit to right field. The Rox led 4-2.
With two outs in the fourth inning, Delano crushed a two-run double to the gap in left field that scored Jordan Barth (Augustana) and Jack Kelly (Minnesota). It extended St. Cloud's lead to 6-3.
Trevor Koenig (St. Cloud State) was excellent in his third start of the season, striking out six batters over four innings. Noah Myhre (Minot State) hurled the next three innings and struck out four batters. Nate Peterson (Oklahoma State) struck out a batter in the eighth inning. Kevin Davis (USC-Upstate) punched out four batters in the final 1.2 innings.
The pitching staff combined to strike out 15 batters.
For the full box score from Saturday's game, click here.
The Rox will look to split the two-game series on Sunday at Joe Faber Field. First pitch is scheduled for 4:05 pm.
If you would like more information on tickets for the 2020 season, or more information regarding this press release, please contact the Rox front office at 320-240-9798 or visit stcloudrox.com.
