Larks Tie Franchise Record with 8th-Straight Win

After a weekend doubleheader sweep of the Bismarck Bull Moose, the Bismarck Larks tied the longest win streak in franchise history with their 8th-straight win. The Larks shut out the Bull Moose in game one in a 2-0 pitching duel, before taking them down 4-2 in the second game.

Today's games were presented by Sanford Health, who partnered with the Larks to provide the "heart" jerseys they wore for both games as well as honoring Braxtyn Bennett in the first game. Braxytn relies on expert heart care at Sanford Bismarck and fans support tonight will help expand heart care, services and technology for kids like her. Braxtyn completed her "Home Run For Life" when she took a trip around the bases during the top of the fourth inning.

The Larks would manufacture a run in the first game in the first inning to get on the board. Wyatt Ulrich would walk and then steal second, before Brant Schaffitzel and Chase Adkison - the Northwoods League leader in batting average - would drive him in with productive ground outs.

Ulrich would score again in the sixth - no wonder he's the NWL all-time leader in runs scored - on an Adkison single. Ryan Bourassa turned in a solid outing on the hill for the Larks, striking out eight Bull Moose in six innings. Noah Kandel held the Bull Moose hitless the rest of the game to help the Larks throw a combined-one hitter.

The Bull Moose scored their first run in 21-straight innings in the second inning of game two but it would be one of only two runs they'd score on the day. It wouldn't be enough as the Larks would score four runs to earn the win. Myles Harris drove in three runs for the Larks in game two to lead the way on a bases-clearing double in the sixth inning.

Seth Brewer earned his second win of the season on the hill with a dazzling 5.2 innings of work. He had some help too on defense, especially during the sixth inning when centerfielder Tyler Traphagen stole a hit from Ben Teel with a diving play, the Fetzer Electric Play of the Game.

Brewer earned the Metro Area Ambulance Fastest Pitch when he clocked 91 mph on the radar gun during his outing on Saturday.

The Larks are back in action, looking to break the franchise record for consecutive wins on Sunday when they host the Mandan Flickertails with a quick turnaround for a 12:35 p.m. first pitch. The Bull Moose will play host to the Flickertails for their next game on Monday, July 20 at 7:05 p.m. and look to get back into the win column.

Tyler Strechay is set to go for the Flickertails tomorrow while Yassir Kahook will toe the rubber for the Larks in the weekend finale.

