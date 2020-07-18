Green Bay Takes on Rockford in Game Two

July 18, 2020 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Green Bay Booyah News Release





Ashwaubenon, WI - The Green Bay Booyah return to Rivets Stadium for game two of four against Rockford today, with first pitch set for 6:05pm.

Tonight, the Booyah send West De Pere graduate Ben Hampton to the mound for his first start of the season. Through three games this season, Hampton has a 6.75 ERA, but is coming into Saturday's game following his best outing of the year. On July 12th, the lefty went three innings, struck out five batters and gave up just two hits at Wisconsin Rapids.

Offensively, Green Bay looks to put last night's defeat behind them and get the sticks moving again. In last night's 14-1 loss, the Booyah were held to just three hits, and scored only one run, which came in the fifth inning. Green Bay currently sits in 5th place for runs scored on the season, with a run differential at -38.

Pregame from Rockford starts at 5:55pm on WOCO 107.1 FM, as the Booyah try to get back to .500 on the season. Green Bay will spend the next three days in Rockford, before returning home for three consecutive home games, starting Wednesday against La Crosse.

