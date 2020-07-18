Bombers Capture Their Fifth Straight Win, Walk It off for Second Straight Night
July 18, 2020 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Battle Creek Bombers News Release
The Battle Creek Bombers took down the Mac Daddies of Kalamazoo twice tonight in the new 5-inning game format, and pushed their win streak to 5 games.
The Bombers got the scoring going first in game one, after an RBI triple off the bat of TJ McKenzie, and McKenzie being brought home the very next at bat on a Trace Peterson groundout. After one, they led 2-0.
Battle Creek added to their lead in the top of the second inning, on a Seth Tucker fielder's choice. After two innings, the Bombers tallied five hits compared to the Mac Daddies with two. After two, it was 3-0 Battle Creek.
The Mac Daddies tacked on one in the away half of the fifth, but couldn't come back from the 3-run deficit.
Bombers won game one by a score of 3-1.
Game two was a pitcher's duel from both sides. Bombers arms Christian Grigsby and Luke Murphy combined for eight strikeouts, not allowing a run in five innings of work.
The Bombers got down to their final strike of the fifth inning, the last inning of play due to the new "no extra innings" rule. Justin Van De Brake walked it off, scoring Seth Tucker on an RBI single. The Bombers took game two by a score of 1-0.
Battle Creek is currently on a 5-game win streak, and sit 4.5 games ahead of the Growlers in the Southwest Michigan Northwoods League Baseball Pod with a 10-3 record.
The Bombers take the field next this Monday as the road team at Homer Stryker Field, first pitch against the Growlers at 5:15 p.m. and 8 p.m..
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
