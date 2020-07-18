MoonDogs Get Stung in Double-Digit Loss at Home Saturday

July 18, 2020 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Mankato MoonDogs News Release





Mankato, Minn. -Â The Mankato MoonDogs dropped their first game against the Willmar Stingers of the summer, 13-3, Saturday night at Franklin Rogers Park.

The Stingers got on the board first Saturday after an RBI double hit byÂ Griffin CheneyÂ to scoreÂ Brooks Lee, giving the visiting Honkers a 1-0 lead. The next half inning saw the MoonDogs one up the Stingers with a pair.Â Zach KokoskaÂ led off the inning with a double to right and later scored from third on a misplayed ground ball. AÂ Mason HullÂ single to center made it 2-1 later in the inning when it scoredÂ Zach Gilles.

The rest of the evening was bleak for the hosting MoonDogs. The Stringers continued what they started in the third and went on a tear, scoring in each of the next five innings for 12 unanswered runs and a 13-2 lead through eight innings.

MoonDogs right fielder, Zach Kokoska, takes a big swing at The Frank Saturday night. (Picture taken by Mansoor Ahmad)

The MoonDogs mounted a small rally and scored on a sacrifice fly in the ninth, but it was nothing more than minimal shrinkage on the deficit and the MoonDogs fell 13-3 in their first meeting of the season against the Stingers, dropping to a 3-11 record this summer.

Willmar's starter,Â John Bezdicek, worked three complete Saturday and was hit off six times for two runs. He walked one and struck out four. In relief,Â Jonathan BrandÂ got the win. He pitched four frames of no-hit, no-run baseball while striking out two and walking one.

The loss went to Mankato's reliever,Â Jarret Krzyzanowski, who pitched in relief of the MoonDogs starter in the fourth. He got the loss despite no hitting the Stingers and allowing two runs that were unearned. Krzyzanowski washed, walking two and striking out two others.Â Jared Milch, the MoonDogs starter, went 3.1 on the mound, allowed three hits and a run in his second start of the summer.

The Mankato MoonDogs (3-11) head to Willmar, Minn., tomorrow for the first time this summer. They will play two against the Stingers (11-2) in a doubleheader. First pitch is slated for 12:05 p.m. and 6:35 p.m. at Bill Taunton Stadium.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from July 18, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.