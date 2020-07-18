Woodchucks Rally Late, But Fall 7-5 to the Loggers

LA CROSSE, WI - The Woodchucks fell to the La Crosse Loggers on the road Friday night, 7-5. The Chucks scored four unanswered runs to end the game, but weren't able to complete the comeback in the loss.

Wisconsin started it's scoring in the fifth inning, when Pablo Ruiz connected on an RBI single. Jeissy De La Cruz scored on the play. After five innings however, the Loggers led 7-1. Caleb Denny scored on a wild pitch the following inning, getting the Woodchucks their second run. In the eighth inning, Caleb Denny crushed his league-leading fifth home run of the season. The two-run shot cut the lead to 7-4. Although Adam Frank collected his first homer of the season, a solo shot in the ninth, it wasn't enough to complete the comeback.

Wisconsin used a total of six pitchers during the game. Connor O'Hara got the start, and was given the loss after only lasting for one inning. The final two pitchers for the Chucks were the best. Hunter Rosenbaum and JD Shultz threw for a combined 3.1 shutout innings.

Top Performers

Caleb Denny went 2-4 with a two-run homer and double in the game.

Jeissy De La Cruz was 2-3 with two singles.

Next Up

The Woodchucks will remain on the road for tomorrow, with another game at La Crosse. The Chucks will return home on Sunday with a day-long affair against Fond du Lac. Starting at 1:05, Wisconsin will play the remainder of a suspended game from July 2nd. That will be followed by a previously-scheduled game against the Dock Spiders. For tickets, call us at 715.845.5055, stop by our front office, or visit woodchucks.com.

