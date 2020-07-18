Chucks Homer Three Times in 9-6 Loss to Loggers

LA CROSSE WI - The Woodchucks fell to the La Crosse Loggers, on the road Saturday night, 9-6. The loss came during the first three-homer game for the Woodchucks this season. It was the fourth straight loss for Wisconsin.

The Chucks fell behind 8-0 after two innings, but rallied to score six of the game's final seven runs. Cael Baker got Wisconsin on the board in the third inning, crushing a solo home run. It was his second of the season. Two more runs scored in the fourth inning, including Brandon Seltzer scrambling home on a wild pitch. Santiago Garavito drove in Pablo Ruiz with an RBI single.

The rest of Wisconsin's runs came from the long ball. Adam Frank and Brandon Seltzer each hit their second homer of the season in the seventh inning. The bomb from Frank was a two-run home run, while Seltzer's was a solo shot.

The Woodchucks used six pitchers in the game. Sayer Diedrich got the start, and was given the loss. Wisconsin was able to get quality outings from Michael Portella and Dathon McGrath.

Top Performers

Adam Frank was 3-4 with two singles and a two-run homer.

Michael Portella tossed 2.1 innings of scoreless relief, with two strikeouts.

Dathon McGrath struck out four batters during his two innings of scoreless ball.

Next Up

The Chucks are back at home tomorrow, with a day full of baseball against Fond du Lac. Starting at 1:05, Wisconsin will play the remainder of a suspended game from July 2nd. That will be followed by a previously-scheduled game against the Dock Spiders. The second game will last seven innings. For tickets, call us at 715.845.5055, stop by our front office, or visit woodchucks.com.

