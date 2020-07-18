Bobbers Top Kingfish in First K-Town Home Game

KENOSHA, Wis. - The K-Town Bobbers (2-2) evened the Kenosha Series on Saturday night with a 15-5 win over the Kenosha Kingfish (2-2) at Simmons Field.

K-Town jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning on an RBI single by James Shimashita (San Jose State) driving in Nick Gonzalez (USF) and a 3-run home run by Drew Benefield (Dallas Baptist University).

The Bobbers extended their lead 5-0 in the 2nd, after Gonzalez grounded out and drove in Jordan Schulefand who started out the inning with a double.

The Kingfish responded in the top of the third with two runs on three hits. Kai Murphy drove in McKay Barney on a single and Justin Janas (Illinois) drove in Barr making the score 5-2.

In the fourth inning, K-Town exploded with five runs on six hits and extended their lead 10-2. Schulefand led off with a solo home run and Justice Bigbie (Western Carolina) drove in a run with a double. Baldwin and Kraus singled in runs, and Kraus finished the inning by scoring on an error by the Kingfish.

Kenosha put across one in the top of the fifth on a ground ball by Barney that scored Alex Helmin (Arizona State) who led off the inning with a triple.

K-Town went up 13-3 after scoring three runs in the bottom of the fifth taking advantage of two wild pitches and two passed balls.

The Kingfish scored their final runs of the night in the seventh inning on a solo home run by Helmin and a sacrifice fly by Justin Janas (Illinois) that scored Barr.

Harris scored on a wild pitch in the bottom of the seventh inning and Benefield drove in his fifth run of the night on a single to the outfield putting K-Town up 15-5.

Reliever Andy Neu got the win for the Bobbers pitching three innings and allowing one run while striking out one.

Mitch Waletzki took the loss for the Kingfish in his first start pitching only the first inning and allowing four runs on four hits.

The Kingfish and Bobbers finish up the first leg of the 2020 Kenosha Series on Sunday at Simmons Field. First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 PM CT with the Bobbers hosting.

