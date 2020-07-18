Rafters Start Two-Game Road Trip in Fond du Lac

Wisconsin Rapids, Wis. - The Wisconsin Rapids Rafters take to the road on Saturday afternoon in Fond du Lac, to play the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders for the fourth time in 2020. Yesterday, the Rafters improved to 2-1 on the season series and 8-1 at Witter Field with a walk-off win over the Dock Spiders. Billy Cook was the hero, hitting a walk-off home run to lead off the ninth.

Today matches up the top-two batting teams in the Wisconsin-Illinois Pod. The Rafters have a .253 batting average, good for second in the pod behind the Dock Spiders. Coupled with the skilled offense, the Rafters have a Pod-leading 2.89 ERA, and 181 strikeouts as a pitching staff.

Today, the Rafters send Alex Salazar to the mound for his first start of 2020. The Japanese-born right-hander has appeared in four games, and has a 1.50 ERA, striking out ten batters in just six innings. The Dock Spiders send Washington University right-hander Ryan Loutos to the mound to start. Loutos has a 1-0 record with a 3.86 ERA in two appearances in 2020.

The Rafters are 12-5 for the season, first in the Wisconsin-Illinois Pod. The Fond du Lac Dock Spiders fell to 8-8 after last night's loss, third in the Pod.

First pitch today is at 1:05pm from Herr-Baker Field. Coverage begins at 12:50pm on AM 1320 WFHR.

