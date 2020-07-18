Loggers Win Third Straight, Beat Woodchucks 9-6

LA CROSSE, Wis. - For the second night in a row, the La Crosse Loggers jumped out to a quick start and held on late for a 9-6 win over the Wisconsin Woodchucks at Copeland Park on Saturday evening. The Loggers improve their record to 9-9 on the season, while the Woodchucks fall to 4-13

Kobe Kato (Arizona) got the Loggers on the board early, lacing a two-run single in the bottom of the first inning. After an RBI groundout by Tanner O'Tremba (Arizona) in the second, Matt Stinebiser (Duke) ripped a bases-clearing double down the first base line to give the Loggers an early 8-0 advantage.

Loggers pitchers struck out 13 batters, with reliever Logan VanWey (Missouri Southern State) striking out five over two innings. Cam Robinson (Louisville) earned the win, striking out four over 3.2 innings of relief.

Austin Murr (NC State) led the Loggers offense with a 3-for-5 night at the plate, while Stinebiser and Kato each finished with three RBI.

The Loggers conclude a four-game homestand with a 5:05 first pitch on Sunday against the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters.

