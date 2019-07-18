Matt Millar Joins Ontario Reign Staff

ONTARIO, CA - The Ontario Reign, proud AHL affiliate of the NHL's Los Angeles Kings, announced today that Matt Millar has been hired as the team's goaltending development coach.

Millar joins the Reign organization from the Dubuque Fighting Saints of the USHL. Millar was hired by Dubuque in 2013 as the team's goalie coach and director of hockey operations, and was promoted to assistant coach in 2017. In his six years with the Fighting Saints, the team qualified for the playoffs each season, winning at least one playoff series each year, including an appearance in the Clark Cup Finals in 2016.

The El Segundo, CA native has worked extensively with USA Hockey, serving as an assistant coach at the Five Nations Tournament in 2016 and the Hlinka Gretzky Cup in 2017. His resume also includes scouting positions with the United States National Team Development Program and the NHL's Arizona Coyotes. A former netminder at Division-III Bethel University in Minnesota, Millar returned to his alma mater as goaltending coach in 2005, helping lead the club to an MIAC regular season and league championship in 2007.

Millar is no stranger to the Los Angeles Kings organization, having worked at Kings Development Camp each of the past five years alongside Los Angeles goaltending coach Bill Ranford. Millar also has family ties to the organization - his father, Peter, served as the equipment manager for the Kings from 1989-2006.

The Ontario Reign will begin the 2019-20 season, their fifth as members of the American Hockey League, in October 2019.

