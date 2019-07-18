Wolf Pack Sign Forward Ryan Dmowski
July 18, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hartford Wolf Pack News Release
HARTFORD, July 18, 2019: Hartford Wolf Pack general manager Chris Drury announced today that the Wolf Pack has signed forward Ryan Dmowski to an AHL contract.
Dmowski, a 22-year-old native of East Lyme, CT, skated in ten games with the Wolf Pack at the end of the 2018-19 campaign, following the completion of his college career at U. Mass-Lowell. The 6-1, 205-pound Dmowski scored one goal and added three assists for four points in AHL action, while serving four penalty minutes and putting 22 shots on net. In 37 games with U. Mass-Lowell as a senior, Dmowski notched a team-leading 14 goals, along with nine assists for 23 points, good for second on the team, plus 16 penalty minutes.
In 132 career contests over four seasons as a River Hawk, Dmowski tallied 37 goals and 30 assists for 67 points, along with 54 PIM.
Prior to his college career, and one year in the USHL with the Des Moines Buccaneers, Dmowski played three seasons (2011-12 through 2013-14) of prep school hockey at The Gunnery in Washington, CT.
RYAN DMOWSKI'S AMATEUR AND PROFESSIONAL RECORD
Regular Season Playoffs
Year Team Lge. GP G A PTS PIM GP G A Pts. PIM
2015-16 UMass-Lowell H-East 26 4 9 13 16 -- -- -- -- --
2016-17 UMass-Lowell H-East 34 8 1 9 10 -- -- -- -- --
2017-18 UMass-Lowell H-East 35 11 11 22 12 -- -- -- -- --
2018-19 UMass-Lowell H-East 37 14 9 23 16 -- -- -- -- --
Wolf Pack AHL 10 1 3 4 4 -- -- -- -- --
The Wolf Pack open their 2019-20 regular season Saturday, October 5, with a home-ice contest vs. the defending Calder Cup-champion Charlotte Checkers. Faceoff is 7:00 PM. To speak with a Wolf Pack representative about season or group tickets, or any of the Wolf Pack's many ticketing options, call (855) 762-6451. To visit the Wolf Pack on line, go to www.hartfordwolfpack.com.
