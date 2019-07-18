Bears Sign Defenseman Tariq Hammond to AHL Contract

(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears announced today that the club has signed defenseman Tariq Hammond to an AHL contract for the 2019-20 season.

Hammond, 25, spent the majority of his rookie campaign with the Binghamton Devils in 2018-19, appearing in 43 games, scoring three points (one goal, two assists). He tallied his first AHL goal on Feb. 16 in Binghamton's 5-2 loss to Laval. The 6-foot-2, 195-pound defender also skated in two games with the ECHL's Adirondack Thunder.

The native of Calgary, Alberta played four seasons at the University of Denver from 2014-18, skating under the direction of former Bears forward Jim Montgomery. Hammond was a member of DU's 2017 NCAA Championship team, playing in all 44 games that season, scoring nine points (three goals, six assists). He served as Denver's captain in 2017-18, helping the team to an NCHC conference title. In total, Hammond played in 125 NCAA games with the Pioneers, scoring 26 points (six goals, 20 assists).

The Bears open the 2019-20 season on Saturday, Oct. 5 at the Giant Center versus Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. Season ticket packages for Hershey's 2019-20 season are on sale now, featuring discounted costs and extra added benefits. Full Season, Half Season, 12-game, and Flex-10 plans are available with packages starting at just $205. For more information, call 717-520-5796 or visit HersheyBears.com.

