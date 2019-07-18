Ontario Reign Sign Mason Bergh to AHL Contract

July 18, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release





ONTARIO, CA - The Ontario Reign, proud AHL affiliate of the NHL's Los Angeles Kings, have signed forward Mason Bergh to an AHL contract for the 2019-20 season.

The 24-year-old Bergh (born March 6, 1995) collected one point (1-0-1) in three games played with Ontario last season on an ATO. Bergh scored in his professional debut with the Reign on March 31 in a game against Stockton.

Prior to beginning his professional career, the 6-0 forward completed his collegiate hockey career at Colorado College. Bergh amassed 105 points (43-62-105) from 149 games played and served as a captain with the Tigers during his junior and senior seasons. The Eden Prarie, MN native led his team in scoring during the 2016-17 season and amassed an NCAA career-best 40 points (18-22-40) during the 2017-18 campaign.

As a senior, Bergh was a national finalist for the NCAA Senior CLASS Award. He was also named Colorado College's Van Diest award winner as the institution's top senior male athlete.

The Ontario Reign will begin the 2019-20 season, their fifth as members of the American Hockey League, in October 2019. For more information on the upcoming season, as well as the 2020 AHL All-Star Classic, to be held in Ontario, visit ontarioreign.com, and to secure your seats with a Reign ticket plan, call 909.941.7825.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from July 18, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.