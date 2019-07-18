Condors Big 6 Pack Unveiled - Big Games, Bigger Promotions
July 18, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release
CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors have released the team's "Big 6 Pack" for the upcoming 2019-20 season which includes tickets to the best games and biggest promotions. Nights include Star Wars Night, Opening Weekend, Teddy Bear Toss, Youth Jersey Giveaway, and more! A full promotional schedule will be released in the coming weeks.
THE BIG 6 PACK
Games included in The Big 6 Pack:
Saturday, October 5 - Opening Weekend featuring The Futboleros and $5 Frenzy - Condors Scarves
Saturday, November 30 - Teddy Bear Toss featuring this sight to behold, all for local non profits
Friday, January 31 - Youth Jersey Giveaway featuring $2 Beers & $1 Hot Dogs; the first 2,000 children, 12 & under, will take home a Condors youth jersey
Saturday, February 22 - Wizard Night featuring $5 Frenzy - Condors Wands
Saturday, March 7 - Star Wars Night featuring a specialty jersey off our backs auction with characters from the movies
Saturday, March 28 - Blackout Cancer Night featuring a specialty jersey off our backs auction and $5 Frenzy - Condors Stainless Steel Water Bottles *$5 Frenzy nights - fans can purchase two of the items for $5 each per game ticket
