Admirals Officially Kick-Off 50th Season

Milwaukee, WI - Milwaukee Admirals Owner Harris Turer officially kicked-off the team's 50th season during a Summer Party on Thursday night with fans and corporate sponsors at Panther Arena. The team welcomed 20 current and former players and coaches back for an autograph signing, including six players from the original 1970-71 team.

Other major announcements the team had at the event were:

Landmark Credit Union as the new presenting sponsor of Admirals hockey, beginning with the 2019-20 season and running for the next three campaigns. The Ads will also play their home games at Landmark Credit Union Rink at Panther Arena.

The team will wear specialty jerseys with a refrigerator on the front to pay homage to the origin of their nickname. Back in 1970 the team was purchase by local businessman Erwin Merar, who owned an appliance store with a top selling brand of Admiral. A sports marketing pioneer ahead of his time, Merar decided to get his store some publicity and thus the Admirals nickname was born. The date the team will wear these unique sweaters, which will be auctioned off for charity, will be determined at a later date.

Also on a historical note, although much earlier than the founding of the Admirals, the team will give out bobbleheads of Founding Father and current Broadway sensation Alexander Hamilton on Friday, October 25 at Panther Arena.

The Admirals 2019-20 season, presented by Landmark Credit Union, will begin on the road in Iowa on Sunday, October 6 at 3 pm against Iowa before opening the home portion of their schedule on Saturday, October 12 at 6 pm against the Laval Rocket.

Season subscriber memberships for the 2019-20 season are on sale now for as little as $20 per month. Fans can get on board, or find more information, at www.milwaukeeadmirals.com or by calling the Admirals office at (414) 227-0550.

