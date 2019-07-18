Colorado Eagles Re-Sign Defenseman Kevin Davis

WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that the team has re-signed defenseman Kevin Davis to an AHL contract for the 2019-20 season. Davis split the 2018-19 campaign between the Eagles and the ECHL's Utah Grizzlies, posting 15 points in 25 AHL games and 22 points in 27 ECHL contests.

The 5-foot-11, 175-pound blueliner returns to the Eagles for a second season after finishing a five-year career with the Everett Silvertips of the WHL, including a 2017-18 season that saw the 22 year-old post new career-highs in goals (10), assists (55) and points (65), while also serving as team captain.

Davis amassed 26 goals and 149 assists in 347 contests with the Silvertips, while also playing at a combined +42 during that time. In addition to his time at the major-junior level, the Kamloops, British Columbia native also attended the 2018 Development Camp of the Colorado Avalanche.

The 2019-20 season begins when the Eagles host the Stockton Heat on Friday, October 4th at the Budweiser Events Center. Tickets for all regular season contests will go on sale to the general public on Friday, September 20th at 10am. Season tickets for the 2019-20 season are available now and can be reserved with a deposit of just $100 per seat by calling (970) 686-SHOT.

