Marlies Sign Ryan Johnston and Michael Kapla

The Toronto Marlies announced today that the hockey club has signed defencemen Ryan Johnston and Michael Kapla.

Johnston, 27, appeared in 50 games with Mora IK (SHL) last season, recording 22 points (3 goals, 19 assists). The Sudbury, ON native played in 10 games with the Montreal Canadiens and collected 30 points (5 goals, 22 assists) in 87 games with their affiliate, the St. John's IceCaps, between 2015-2017. In 110 career regular season games with Colgate University (NCAA), he registered 42 points (5 goals, 37 assists).

Kapla, 24, split the 2018-19 season between the Binghamton Devils and the Iowa Wild, recording 24 points (2 goals, 22 assists) through 66 games. The Eau Claire, WI native played 152 games with the University of Massachusetts Lowell (NCAA), registering 92 points (17 goals, 75 assists) and capturing the NCAA (Hockey East) Championship in 2017 while serving as captain.

The Toronto Marlies are the primary development program for the Toronto Maple Leafs. The Toronto Maple Leafs roster at the end of their regular season featured 12 players who were developed with the Marlies (Travis Dermott, Jake Gardiner, Frederik Gauthier, Justin Holl, Zach Hyman, Andreas Johnsson, Kasperi Kapanen, Martin Marincin, Trevor Moore, William Nylander, Morgan Rielly and Garret Sparks).

