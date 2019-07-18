Stars Announce Preseason Schedule with Rampage

CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, announced the team's preseason schedule Thursday. The team will take the ice in a home-and-home exhibition series against the San Antonio Rampage prior to the 2019-20 season.

Texas will travel to AT&T Center in San Antonio, TX on Thursday, Sept. 26 for a 7:00 p.m. puck drop against the Rampage. The two teams will then complete their preseason battle at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park on Friday, Sept. 27 at 7:00 p.m.

Tickets for both the preseason game in Cedar Park on Sept. 27 and the full 38-game regular season home schedule will go on sale at a later date.

The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, and return to H-E-B Center at Cedar Park for the upcoming season on October 4, 2019. Full-season, 24-game and 12-game ticket packages for the 2019-20 campaign are on sale now. For more information, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visit TexasStars.com.

