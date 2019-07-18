Rampage Announce 2019-20 Preseason Schedule

July 18, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Antonio Rampage News Release





SAN ANTONIO, TX - The San Antonio Rampage released their 2019-20 preseason schedule today. The Rampage will tune up for the regular season with back-to-back games against their in-state rival, the Texas Stars, on Sept. 26 and 27.

The Rampage will host the Stars at the AT&T Center on Thursday, Sept. 26 for a 7 p.m. puck-drop. The teams meet again on Friday, Sept. 27 for a 7 p.m. exhibition game at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.

San Antonio Rampage 2019-20 Preseason Schedule

Thu., Sept. 26 7 p.m. vs. Texas Stars AT&T Center

Fri., Sept. 27 7 p.m. at Texas Stars H-E-B Center at Cedar Park

San Antonio and Texas squared off 14 times during the 2018-19 season, with the Rampage posting a 6-8-0 record in the season series. They will meet 12 more times this season, six at the AT&T Center and six at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.

The full 2019-20 Rampage regular season schedule is available here.

Season-tickets for the 2019-20 Rampage season are on sale now. To purchase your seats or for more information, call 210-444-5554 or visit SARampage.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from July 18, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.