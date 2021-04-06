Matt Greenfield Named Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week for the Second Time this Season

PRINCETON, N.J. - Kansas City Mavericks goaltender Matt Greenfield has been named the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week for March 29-April 4. It is the second time this season that he has received the weekly honor.

Greenfield went 3-0-0 with one shutout, a 0.40 goals-against average and a save percentage of .988 in three appearances against Tulsa last week.

The 26-year-old stopped all 13 shots he faced in relief in a 4-3 win on Friday, turned aside all 41 shots in a 5-0 victory on Saturday and made 30 saves in a 7-1 win on Sunday.

A native of Parkland, Florida, Greenville has appeared in 12 games for the Mavericks this season with a record of 6-3-3 with two shutouts, a 2.40 goals-against average and a save percentage of .924.

Prior to turning pro, Greenfield saw action in 53 career games at the University of Calgary where he posted an overall record of 32-16-2 with six shutouts, a 2.38 goals-against average and a save percentage of .908.

