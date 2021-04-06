Grizzlies Acquire Cole Fraser in Trade
April 6, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release
West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies, proud affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have acquired defenseman Cole Fraser in a trade with the South Carolina Stingrays in exchange for future considerations.
Fraser, 21, played in 18 games with the Stingrays, scoring 2 goals and 2 assists. Earlier in the 2020-21 season he appeared in 10 games with the Allen Americans. Last season Fraser played in 36 games with the Americans, scoring 3 goals and 3 assists. Fraser played in 2 games against Utah in the 2019-20 season.
He will wear number 6 for the Grizzlies, who are on the road this weekend vs Wichita on April 9-11. Next homestand will be a 3 game series vs Kansas City on April 14, 16-17. Tickets for every Grizzlies home game are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.
