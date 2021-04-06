Wheeling's Sylvester Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week

PRINCETON, N.J. - Cody Sylvester of the Wheeling Nailers is the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for March 29-April 4. It is the third time in his career he has received the weekly honor.

Sylvester scored three goals and added three assists for six points in three games last week.

The 28-year-old tallied two goals and added an assist in a 5-3 win against Jacksonville on Thursday and added a goal and two assists in a 6-3 victory at Fort Wayne on Saturday.

A native of Kelowna, British Columbia, Sylvester leads the Nailers with 31 points (16g-15a) in 37 games this season.

Sylvester has posted 90 points (47g-43a) in 111 career ECHL games with Wheeling and South Carolina while adding two goals in 17 career American Hockey League games with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. He spent the previous six seasons in Europe, suiting up for teams in Germany and Austria.

Prior to turning pro, Sylvester recorded 229 points (97g-132a) in 315 career games with Calgary of the Western Hockey League.

On behalf of Cody Sylvester, a case of pucks will be donated to a Wheeling youth hockey organization by Inglasco, the exclusive puck supplier of the ECHL. Since beginning its sponsorship of the award in 2000-01, Inglasco has donated more than 43,000 pucks to youth hockey organizations in ECHL cities.

Runner Up: Brandon Hawkins, Fort Wayne (3 gp, 5g, 1a, 6 pts.).

Also Nominated: Darik Angeli (Kansas City) and Caleb Herbert (South Carolina).

