Kansas City's Greenfield Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week
April 6, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
PRINCETON, N.J. - Matt Greenfield of the Kansas City Mavericks is the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week for March 29-April 4. It is the second time this season that he has received the weekly honor.
Greenfield went 3-0-0 with one shutout, a 0.40 goals-against average and a save percentage of .988 in three appearances against Tulsa last week.
The 26-year-old stopped all 13 shots he faced in relief in a 4-3 win on Friday, turned aside all 41 shots in a 5-0 victory on Saturday and made 30 saves in a 7-1 win on Sunday.
A native of Parkland, Florida, Greenville has appeared in 12 games for the Mavericks this season with a record of 6-3-3 with two shutouts, a 2.40 goals-against average and a save percentage of .924.
Prior to turning pro, Greenfield saw action in 53 career games at the University of Calgary where he posted an overall record of 32-16-2 with six shutouts, a 2.38 goals-against average and a save percentage of .908.
Runner Up: Evan Buitenhuis, Wichita (2-0-0, 1.49 GAA, .953 save pct.).
Also Nominated: Hunter Shepard (South Carolina) and Shane Starrett (Wheeling).
Images from this story
|
Kansas City Mavericks goaltender Matt Greenfield
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from April 6, 2021
- Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits at Solar Bears, 7 PM - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Matt Greenfield Named Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week for the Second Time this Season - Kansas City Mavericks
- Kansas City's Greenfield Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week - ECHL
- Grizzlies Acquire Cole Fraser in Trade - Utah Grizzlies
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.