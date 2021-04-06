ECHL Transactions - April 6
April 6, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, April 6, 2021:
Florida:
Add Cole Sanford, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Kyle Neuber, F loaned to Tucson
Greenville:
Add Ryan Bednard, G activated from reserve
Add Jack Sadek, D activated from reserve
Delete Jake Massie, D placed on reserve
Rapid City:
Delete Andrew Sturtz, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 4/4)
Tulsa:
Add Hayden Hawkey, G added to active roster (traded from Allen)
Utah:
Add Kevin Davis, D assigned by Colorado (AHL)
Add Travis Barron, F assigned from Colorado (AHL) by Colorado (NHL)
Delete Charlie Gerard, F recalled by Colorado (AHL)
