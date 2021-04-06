ECHL Transactions - April 6

April 6, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, April 6, 2021:

Florida:

Add Cole Sanford, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Kyle Neuber, F loaned to Tucson

Greenville:

Add Ryan Bednard, G activated from reserve

Add Jack Sadek, D activated from reserve

Delete Jake Massie, D placed on reserve

Rapid City:

Delete Andrew Sturtz, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 4/4)

Tulsa:

Add Hayden Hawkey, G added to active roster (traded from Allen)

Utah:

Add Kevin Davis, D assigned by Colorado (AHL)

Add Travis Barron, F assigned from Colorado (AHL) by Colorado (NHL)

Delete Charlie Gerard, F recalled by Colorado (AHL)

