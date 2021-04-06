Former Maverick Kyle Burroughs Makes NHL Debut with Colorado Avalanche

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - Former Kansas City Mavericks defenseman Kyle Burroughs made his National Hockey League debut with the Colorado Avalanche Monday night.

Burroughs played in 18 games with the Mavericks during the 2015-16 season. He registered seven points on one goal and six assists while in Kansas City.

In his first NHL game, Burroughs received a five-minute major for dropping the gloves with Nick Bjugstad of the Minnesota Wild.

Burroughs is the sixth former Maverick to make his NHL debut.

