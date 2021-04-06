Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits at Solar Bears, 7 PM

April 6, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release







GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits kickoff a four-game set tonight with the Orlando Solar Bears. Orlando is the ECHL Affiliate for the National Hockey League's Tampa Bay Lightning and the American Hockey League's Syracuse Crunch.

Greenville Swamp Rabbits (20-13-8-2) at Orlando Solar Bears (21-17-3-1)

April 6, 2021 | 7 PM | Game #44 | Amway Center

Referees: Logan Gruhl (29)

Linesmen: Brady Fagan (89), Kilian McNamara (90)

ECHL Standings

Broadcast Information: (Pre-game 6:45 p.m.)

WATCH LIVE: https://www.flohockey.tv/

LISTEN LIVE: https://mixlr.com/swamp-rabbits

Voice of the Swamp Rabbits, Matt Trust on the call

LAST TIME OUT:

The Greenville Swamp Rabbits dropped a 4-3 decision on Saturday night against the South Carolina Stingrays. Both Shawn Cameron and Garrett Thompson recorded a goal and an assist for the Bits. The Rabbits concluded a three-game set with their in-state rivals by claiming four out of six points. Orlando avoided a three-game sweep last Saturday night and claimed a 4-2 victory over the Florida Everblades. Deadlocked at 2-2 after 40 minutes, Chris LeBlanc and Tristin Langan scored for the Bears. Orlando fired a new season-high 47 shots on goal including 24 in the second period.

BACK-TO-BACK:

Rookie forward Anthony Rinaldi enters tonight with goals in back-to-back games and a three-game point streak (two goals, one assist). Last Friday, Rinaldi converted for a fifth time this season at 8:05 of the middle frame to provide Greenville a 2-0 advantage. The next night, Rinaldi opened the game's scoring only 3:04 into the contest. Earlier this season, the Montreal native recorded his first, second and third professional goals in consecutive games on Jan. 17, Jan. 29 and Jan. 30. With the Swamp Rabbits, Rinaldi has totaled 10 points (six goals, four assists) in 23 games.

THE LAST TIME WE MET:

Tonight marks the fifth of 11 tilts this season between Greenville and Orlando. Previously, the Solar Bears salvaged two of three games against the Rabbits in a three-game set across four nights on Feb. 11-14. Greenville opened the three-game series with an 8-2 victory on Feb. 11 before dropping 5-0 and 4-1 decisions in consecutive nights. In the season-series, Bears' power forward Jake Coughler has scored four times and added an assist across four meetings. Greenville's Matt Bradley has totaled five points (three goals, two assists) in his four games versus Orlando.

MEET DA BEARS:

Orlando enters tonight 11th in ECHL scoring with an average of 2.90 goals per game through 42 contests. The Bears are highlighted offensively by Jake Coughler (14 goals in 28 games) and leading point producer Aaron Luchuk (40 points). Luchuk currently sits fifth in the ECHL scoring race and leads his team with five power play goals. Second-year pro Tristan Langan also highlights the Bears offense with 35 points (14 goals, 21 assists) in 42 games.

TID BITS:

Greenville's Samuel Jardine currently sits second-best in the ECHL assist race (31). Additionally, Jardine's 14 power play assists in an ECHL-best...Ryan Bednard remains tied for the league lead in wins (16) with Florida's Jake Hildebrand...Max Zimmer sits ninth in the league rookie scoring race with 19 points (11 goals, eight assists) through 31 games while also leading all rookies with three game-winning goals...The Bits average 12.35 penalty minutes per game, ranked sixth lowest in the ECHL...The Rabbits continue to lead the ECHL in overtime appearances with 17...Greenville is 15-1-4-0 when scoring the game's first goal.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 6, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.