Solar Bears complete comeback in 4-3 shootout win

April 6, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears (22-17-3-1) rallied from a 3-0 deficit for the second time this season and came away with a 4-3 shootout victory over the Greenville Swamp Rabbits (20-13-8-3) on Tuesday night at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center.

The Solar Bears survived a wild overtime period that began with Orlando attempting to kill off a double-minor penalty for high-sticking assessed to J.J. Piccinich with 30 seconds remaining in regulation. Clint Windsor made all six saves in the extra frame to will the Solar Bears to the penalty shot contest, where Joseph Garreffa netted the shootout-winning goal in the first round.

First Period

Greenville goal: Garrett Thompson (10) at 3:00. Assisted by Jesse Schultz and Liam Pecararo.

Greenville goal: Nick Poehling (5) at 11:37. Assisted by Bryce Reddick and Frank Hora.

Shots: ORL 10, GVL 14

Second Period

Greenville goal: Patrik Bajkov (11) [PP] at 2:07. Assisted by Garrett Thompson and Joey Haddad.

Orlando goal: KÄrlis Äukste (1) at 8:56. Assisted by Kyle Topping.

Orlando goal: Aaron Luchuk (14) at 11:54. Assisted by Tristin Langan and Kevin Lohan.

Shots: ORL 12, GVL 12

Third Period

Orlando goal: Mark Auk (5) [PP] at 3:22. Assisted by J.J. Piccinich and Jerry D'Amigo

Shots: ORL 14, GVL 12

Overtime

Shots: ORL 1, GVL 6

Shootout:

ORL: Joseph Garreffa [goal], Tristin Langan, Kyle Topping

GVL: Matt Bradley, Garrett Thompson, Jack Sadek

Goaltending:

ORL: Clint Windsor, 41-for-44

GVL: Ryan Bednard, 34-for-37

THREE STARS:

1) Kyle Topping - ORL

2) KÄrlis Äukste - ORL

3) Clint Windsor - ORL

NOTABLES:

Orlando is 4-1-0-0 against Greenville this season; the win jumps Orlando past South Carolina back into fourth place in the Eastern Conference

The win was the first home game that had gone to a shootout since March 13, 2019 (vs. Florida, 5-4 SOL); it was the first shootout win on home ice since Feb. 6, 2019 (vs. Jacksonville, 3-2 SOW)

The comeback marked the second time this season the Orlando had rallied from a three-goal deficit (March 26 at South Carolina, 6-3 W) and the first time Orlando overcame a three-goal deficit on home ice since Feb. 15, 2013 (4-3 OTW vs. South Carolina)

Luchuk is now tied with Langan and Jake Coughler for the team goal-scoring lead with 14 on the season; he now has a three-game point streak (2g-1a)

Solar Bears forward Jerry D'Amigo played in his 600th career professional game tonight; the 11-year pro is in his first season with Orlando

NEXT GAME: The Solar Bears host the Greenville Swamp Rabbits at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center on Thursday, April 8 at 7 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 6, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.