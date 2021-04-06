Cody Sylvester Named Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week

Wheeling Nailers forward Cody Sylvester

WHEELING, WV- The Wheeling Nailers, proud ECHL affiliate of the Pittsburgh Penguins, are excited to announce that forward Cody Sylvester has been chosen as the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for March 29-April 4.

Sylvester, 28, has been on a tear in recent weeks, as he has made his way onto the scoresheet in five of the last seven games. After finishing the previous week with a two-assist game in Florida, Cody picked up right where he left off, lighting the lamp twice in Thursday's 5-3 comeback win over Jacksonville. His first goal of the night tied the score at three, then his second gave the Nailers a 4-3 lead and ended up standing as the game winning marker. Sylvester also recorded an assist on Thursday. Then, on Saturday, the Kelowna, British Columbia native played a big role in Wheeling's 6-3 triumph at Fort Wayne, recording a goal and two assists. His goal came shorthanded and it snapped a 2-2 tie in the final minute of the first period, while his second helper came on a key insurance tally by Patrick Watling, which put the Nailers ahead by two with under ten minutes to go.

Thanks to his red hot run, Cody has climbed into a tie for the team lead with 16 goals, and his 31 points have brought him into the ECHL's top 20. Sylvester's 11 special teams points and 100 shots on goal are the most on Wheeling's roster, while his two game winning goals are also tied for the team lead. He is the second Nailer to be named Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week this season (Watling), and this is the third time he has received this honor in his career, as he accomplished the feat twice with Wheeling in 2013-14.

On behalf of Cody Sylvester, a case of pucks will be donated to a Wheeling youth hockey organization by Inglasco, the exclusive puck supplier of the ECHL. Since beginning its sponsorship of the award in 2000-01, Inglasco has donated more than 43,000 pucks to youth hockey organizations in ECHL cities.

The Wheeling Nailers and Fort Wayne Komets will play the back half of their home-and-home series on Wednesday in Wheeling at 7:10. The Nailers will then play a three-game home series against the South Carolina Stingrays on Friday and Saturday at 7:10, then Sunday at 4:10. A limited number of tickets are available for Wheeling Nailers home games, and season memberships and flex packs are also available. To purchase yours or to get more information, visit wheelingnailers.com or call (304) 234-GOAL. The Wheeling Nailers, considered one of the top things to do in Wheeling, West Virginia, provide affordable family entertainment for fans throughout the Ohio Valley.

