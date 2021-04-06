Barron and Davis Reassigned to Utah

Utah Grizzlies forward Travis Barron

West Valley City, Utah - Forward Travis Barron and defenseman Kevin Davis have been reassigned to the Utah Grizzlies from the AHL's Colorado Eagles. Forward Charlie Gerard was reassigned to the Eagles.

Barron has appeared in 9 games for Utah earlier this season, scoring 3 assists. Since the beginning of the 2018-19 season, Barron has played in 55 games with the Grizzlies, scoring 13 goals and 25 assists. Travis has also appeared in 51 games with the Eagles. The 3rd year pro was drafted by the Avalanche in the 7th round (191st overall) of the 2016 NHL Entry Draft.

Davis has appeared in 68 games with Utah over the past 2 seasons, scoring 2 goals and 36 assists. His 36 assists are 2nd among Grizzlies blueliners since the beginning of the 2018-19 season. Davis had 3 assists in 5 games in the 2019 Kelly Cup Playoffs. Kevin has played in 50 games with the Eagles over the last 2 and a half seasons, scoring 3 goals and 17 assists. Davis will wear number 28 for Utah this season. The last 2 seasons he wore number 8.

Gerard heads back to Colorado, where he has 1 goal in 8 games. With Utah this season, Gerard has 13 points (8 goals, 5 assists) in 20 games.

The Grizzlies are at Wichita for a 3 game series on April 9-11. The Grizz return to Maverik Center for a big 3 game series on April 14, 16-17 vs the Kansas City Mavericks. Tickets are available now at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.

