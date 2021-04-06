Police vs. Fire, Nickelodeon Night Highlights Weekend Series vs. Utah

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Edmonton Oilers, AHL's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, returns home after a four-game road trip and have three great promotions for the fans as Utah comes to town.

Friday night is the 10th annual Police vs. Fire game. Doors will open at 5 p.m. and puck drop will start at 5:15 p.m.

Saturday night is Nickelodeon Night featuring Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, presented by Myers Automotive, UBuildIt and Burns & McDonnell. The first 1,000 fans will receive a complimentary TMNT poster.

The team will also be wearing a special TMNT-themed jersey that will be auctioned off on the DASH App. The auction begins the day of the game at 5 p.m. and ends on April 17 at 8:30 p.m.

Looking for a great deal? Get four tickets and a TMNT mini stick for just $60! Click here to get this great offer.

Calling all Scouts! Join us for our annual Scout Night on Saturday. Scouts and their families can purchase tickets at a discounted rate for just $10. Scouts will also receive a special Thunder-themed patch. Click here to reserve yours today!

Sunday is Nonprofit Night. Local nonprofits will be in attendance at the game and have an opportunity to showcase their cause.

