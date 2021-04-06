Police vs. Fire, Nickelodeon Night Highlights Weekend Series vs. Utah
April 6, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release
WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Edmonton Oilers, AHL's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, returns home after a four-game road trip and have three great promotions for the fans as Utah comes to town.
Friday night is the 10th annual Police vs. Fire game. Doors will open at 5 p.m. and puck drop will start at 5:15 p.m.
Saturday night is Nickelodeon Night featuring Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, presented by Myers Automotive, UBuildIt and Burns & McDonnell. The first 1,000 fans will receive a complimentary TMNT poster.
The team will also be wearing a special TMNT-themed jersey that will be auctioned off on the DASH App. The auction begins the day of the game at 5 p.m. and ends on April 17 at 8:30 p.m.
Looking for a great deal? Get four tickets and a TMNT mini stick for just $60! Click here to get this great offer.
Calling all Scouts! Join us for our annual Scout Night on Saturday. Scouts and their families can purchase tickets at a discounted rate for just $10. Scouts will also receive a special Thunder-themed patch. Click here to reserve yours today!
Sunday is Nonprofit Night. Local nonprofits will be in attendance at the game and have an opportunity to showcase their cause.
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.