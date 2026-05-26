Matt Freese: Mementos & Motivation That DROVE ME to the World Cup

Published on May 26, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

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Matt Freese takes us on a trip down memory lane (and the evolution of technology) for World Cup balls and his World Cup memories.

Matt also talks about the unique relationship between goalkeepers vying for the top spot and meeting Andrea Pirlo.







Major League Soccer Stories from May 26, 2026

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