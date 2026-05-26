MLS New York City FC

Matt Freese: Mementos & Motivation That DROVE ME to the World Cup

Published on May 26, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
New York City FC YouTube Video


Matt Freese takes us on a trip down memory lane (and the evolution of technology) for World Cup balls and his World Cup memories.

Matt also talks about the unique relationship between goalkeepers vying for the top spot and meeting Andrea Pirlo.

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Major League Soccer Stories from May 26, 2026


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