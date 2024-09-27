Match Preview: Rhode Island FC vs. San Antonio FC: September 28, 2024

September 27, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Rhode Island FC News Release







After a dramatic 2-1 comeback win over FC Tulsa late in second-half stoppage time snapped Rhode Island FC's two-match losing skid and lifted the team back into the race for a top four finish in the Eastern Conference standings, the Ocean State club will head back out on the road this week for another cross-country trip as it heads to San Antonio FC. With both clubs in need of points during a tight playoff race heading into the final month of the season, here's everything you need to know about the match.

AT A GLANCE

Date | Saturday, Sept. 28

Kickoff | 8:30 PM ET

Location | Toyota Field, San Antonio, Texas

Broadcast | NESN, ESPN+

Social | @rhodeislandfc (X, Instagram, Facebook)

Match Hashtag | #SAvsRI

SAN ANTONIO FC

Roster

GOALKEEPERS (4): 1-Pablo Sisniega, 21-Kendall McIntosh, 33-Richard Sanchez, 50-Brandon Gongora

DEFENDERS (12): 2-Carter Manley, 3-Mitchel Taintor, 4-Nelson Flores Blanco, 5-Kendall Burks, 12-Luca Silva, 14-Omar Gray, 22-Shannon Gomez, 23-Rece Buckmaster, 40-Richard Windbichler, 45-Mateo Gonzales, 48-Giovanni Padilla, 66-Trova Boni

MIDFIELDERS (10): 6-Mohamed Omar, 7-Luke Haakenson, 8-Sofiane Djeffal, 10-Jorge Hernandez, 13-Bura Nogueira, 27-Kevon Lambert, 30-Danny Rios, 43-Landry Walker, 44-Dalziel Ozuna, 59-Jesús Brígido

FORWARDS (9): 9-Jake LaCava, 11-Kameron Lacey, 17-Juan Agudelo, 18-Hugo Mbongue, 19-Luis Solignac, 20-Jose Mulato, 46-Eduardo Fernandez, 47-Izaiah Garza, 8-Machop Chol

Snapping the Streak

After allowing just two goals and keeping four clean sheets in six matches heading into a crucial Western Conference matchup vs. Phoenix Rising FC last time out, San Antonio FC was unable to keep its momentum rolling against the defending USL Championship title-winners in a 4-0 loss. The defeat was the first for San Antonio since Aug. 3 and prevented the club from taking sole possession of the eighth and final playoff spot in the west. The 4-0 final score was San Antonio's most lopsided loss of the season, marking just the fourth time the Texas side has conceded more than three goals and the first time it has been shut out while doing so.

Efficient in Attack

Although San Antonio FC hasn't peppered the goal with chances, the Texas club has been extremely efficient in front of goal of late. The loss vs. Phoenix marked the club's fourth consecutive match recording fewer than 10 shots. In its previous three matches, San Antonio combined for just 17 shots, stringing together a 2W-0L-1D record in that time. Included in that stretch was a 1-0 win over Monterey Bay FC that saw the club come out 1-0 winners despite being outshot 13-4. Following that match, the club was outshot 13-7 by Oakland Roots SC and once again took advantage of one of just two shots on frame to come away with a second-straight 1-0 victory.

Connecting up Front

Leading the way for the 2022 title-winners is experienced Major League Soccer and USL Championship veteran Juan Agudelo, who has seven goals on the year and is one of 11 different players to find the back of the net this season for the Western Conference club. Five of Agudelo's goals have been set up by the helpful boot of Jorge Hernandez, who leads the team with eight assists. After setting a single-season club record with 10 assists last season, Hernandez's 18 total helpers in San Antonio put him in sole possession of the club's all-time assist record.

RHODE ISLAND FC

Roster

GOALKEEPERS (3): 1-Koke Vegas, 22-Jackson Lee, 30-Nate Silveira

DEFENDERS (7): 2-Nathan Messer, 3-Stephen Turnbull, 4-Collin Smith, 5-Grant Stoneman, 6-Morris Duggan, 15-Frank Nodarse, 16-Gabriel Alves, 24-Karifa Yao

MIDFIELDERS (12): 8-Jack Panayotou, 12-Clay Holstad, 17-Jojea Kwizera, 18-Joe Brito, 19-Kevin Vang, 20-Zachary Herivaux, 21-Kofi Twumasi, 23-Marc Ybarra, 28-Conor McGlynn, 77-Amos Shapiro-Thompson, 80-Isaac Angking

FORWARDS (4): 9-JJ Williams, 10-Chico, 11-Noah Fuson, 14-Mark Doyle

Beirne Baby Beirne

After falling to consecutive losses for the first time this season heading into last weekend's match with FC Tulsa, Rhode Island FC took advantage of its return to Beirne Stadium with a dramatic comeback win. After going down 1-0 in the eighth minute, Rhode Island FC came out of the second half with vengeance, slamming the Tulsa goal with 18 second-half shots before Noah Fuson eventually equalized in the 69th minute. His six total shots matched the highest single-match tally of any RIFC player and earned him a spot on the USL Championship Team of the Week alongside teammate Jojea Kwizera (reserves). Then, deep into second-half stoppage time, Albert Dikwa "Chico" delivered what could be one of the most important goals of the season for RIFC, poking a loose ball in the six-yard box into the net to turn one point into three. The second comeback win in club history gave RIFC a huge boost in the Eastern Conference playoff race.

Second-half Heroics

Rhode Island FC is no stranger to late goals this season, scoring 12 of its last 14 in the second half. In total, 24 of RIFC's 41 goals have come in the second 45 minutes of matches, including 14 in the final 10 minutes and eight in stoppage time. After conceding first in 10 matches this season, RIFC has taken 10 total points after initially trailing. Chico's stoppage-time goal on Saturday added to this trend and marked the third goal the Cameroonian striker has scored or assisted on in the last 10 minutes of matches through RIFC's last four home matches.

Back out West

The trip to San Antonio will mark the final cross-conference trip of Rhode Island FC's inaugural season, and the second in three matches for the Ocean State club. After falling to Orange County 1-0 in its last Western Conference road trip, RIFC is 1W-2L-2D when traveling to the opposite conference this season, including its first win in club history against Las Vegas Lights FC. The Ocean State club will look to even the record this weekend against its third-straight interconference opponent with three points that could lift Khano Smith's men as high as fifth place by the end of the weekend.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from September 27, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.