Las Vegas Lights FC Continues Playoff Push with Away Match at Phoenix Rising FC on Saturday

September 27, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Las Vegas, NV - Las Vegas Lights FC (11-8-10, 43 points) continues its playoff push this weekend away from home in a matchup against Phoenix Rising FC (9-9-10, 36 points) on Saturday, Sept. 28 (7:30 p.m. PT / national: CBS Sports Golazo Network, local: SSSEN). The Lights enter this weekend having lost just twice in its last 20 matches as the team inches closer to clinching a first-ever postseason berth in club history.

Last time out, the Lights took a key 2-1 home victory over Sacramento Republic FC, completing the home-and-home sweep of the perennial Western Conference contenders. With the victory, the team set a new club record with a 10-match home undefeated streak (4-0-6, May 18-present, last loss vs. New Mexico United on May 4).

Part of that home undefeated streak came against this weekend's away opponent. Earlier this year on June 1, the Lights battled to a 0-0 home draw against Phoenix Rising FC, and the team will be looking to stay undefeated against Phoenix in 2024.

Local TV Programming Note: Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network (SSSEN) is a dedicated sports channel launched by FOX5 KVVU that is available across Southern Nevada on broadcast channel 5.2, cable channel 125 and YoutubeTV.

