Game Information and Match Notes - SAFC vs. Rhode Island FC
September 27, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
San Antonio FC News Release
At a glance...
New Kids on the Block: Rhode Island FC comes to Toyota Field for the first all-time meeting with SAFC in its inaugural USL Championship season. The side is coming off a 2-1 win against FC Tulsa and currently sits at just above the playoff line in the Eastern Conference table with a 9-7-13 record.
West is Best: Since starting regular interconference competition in 2017, SAFC is 17-7-9 against the Eastern Conference with a +43 goal differential and ten shutouts.
Golden Guy: Midfielder Jorge Hernandez took sole possession of the SAFC all-time assist record August 3 vs. FC Tulsa, earning the 18th of his club career against FC Tulsa. The reigning USL Championship Golden Playmaker recorded 10 assists last season, setting a new SAFC single-season record in the process. Hernandez leads the league in 2024 with 8 assists, also surpassing his 52 chances created last season, now with 63.
---------------
USL Championship Match #29 - San Antonio FC vs. Rhode Island FC
Date: Saturday, September 28, 2024 Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. CT Stadium: Toyota Field, San Antonio, TX Where to Watch: ESPN+ Stats: USL Match Center
San Antonio FC: 8-13-7 (31 pts; 10th in Western Conference)
Rhode Island FC: 9-7-13 (40 pts; 7th in Eastern Conference)
All-time Series: This is the first all-time meeting between the sides.
Social Media Information: Twitter: @SanAntonioFC Facebook: San Antonio FC Instagram: @sanantoniofc Hashtags: #Defend210, #SAvRI
• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...
United Soccer League Championship Stories from September 27, 2024
- Rhode Island FC Takes Cross-Country Trip to San Antonio FC on Saturday - Rhode Island FC
- Match Preview: Miami FC at Indy Eleven - Miami FC
- Monterey Bay Hosts Detroit City FC in Key Clash at Cardinale Stadium - Monterey Bay FC
- Game Information and Match Notes - SAFC vs. Rhode Island FC - San Antonio FC
- LUFC Announce Holiday Food Drive - Loudoun United FC
- FC Tulsa Announces Time Change for October 26 Match, Regular-Season Finale - FC Tulsa
- Las Vegas Lights FC Continues Playoff Push with Away Match at Phoenix Rising FC on Saturday - Las Vegas Lights FC
- NCFC Travels to El Paso - North Carolina FC
- Le Rouge Makes Final West Coast Trip of 2024 on Saturday, Taking on Monterey Bay FC - Detroit City FC
- El Paso Locomotive FC Set for Day Game against North Carolina FC - El Paso Locomotive FC
- Republic FC Goalkeepers to Make an Impact with Sunday's Superhero Keeper Kit - Sacramento Republic FC
- Legion FC Hits the Road for Eastern Conference Clash at Pittsburgh - Birmingham Legion FC
- 901 FC Readies for Final Regular Season Stretch Starting at Louisville - Memphis 901 FC
- Hartford Athletic Match at Tampa Bay Rowdies Postponed - Hartford Athletic
- Rowdies Match against Hartford Postponed - Tampa Bay Rowdies
- Match Preview: Rhode Island FC vs. San Antonio FC: September 28, 2024 - Rhode Island FC
- What to Watch for with LouCity vs. Memphis 901 FC - Louisville City FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.