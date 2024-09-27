Game Information and Match Notes - SAFC vs. Rhode Island FC

September 27, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

New Kids on the Block: Rhode Island FC comes to Toyota Field for the first all-time meeting with SAFC in its inaugural USL Championship season. The side is coming off a 2-1 win against FC Tulsa and currently sits at just above the playoff line in the Eastern Conference table with a 9-7-13 record.

West is Best: Since starting regular interconference competition in 2017, SAFC is 17-7-9 against the Eastern Conference with a +43 goal differential and ten shutouts.

Golden Guy: Midfielder Jorge Hernandez took sole possession of the SAFC all-time assist record August 3 vs. FC Tulsa, earning the 18th of his club career against FC Tulsa. The reigning USL Championship Golden Playmaker recorded 10 assists last season, setting a new SAFC single-season record in the process. Hernandez leads the league in 2024 with 8 assists, also surpassing his 52 chances created last season, now with 63.

USL Championship Match #29 - San Antonio FC vs. Rhode Island FC

Date: Saturday, September 28, 2024 Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. CT Stadium: Toyota Field, San Antonio, TX Where to Watch: ESPN+ Stats: USL Match Center

San Antonio FC: 8-13-7 (31 pts; 10th in Western Conference)

Rhode Island FC: 9-7-13 (40 pts; 7th in Eastern Conference)

All-time Series: This is the first all-time meeting between the sides.

