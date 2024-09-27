Monterey Bay Hosts Detroit City FC in Key Clash at Cardinale Stadium
September 27, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Monterey Bay FC News Release
SEASIDE, California - Monterey Bay F.C. (7-13-9, 30 points) remains in Seaside this Saturday to face Detroit City FC (12-8-9, 45 points) in Week 30 of the 2024 USL Championship regular season. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. PT on Youth Sports Night at Cardinale Stadium, with the first 3,000 fans receiving an MBFC bobblehead, presented by Montage Health. Saturday's match will be broadcast locally via KION on Central Coast CW (35.1 over the air, channel 14 Xfinity), with live streaming available on ESPN+.
Monterey Bay has remained in contention for a playoff spot despite recent results, and one win could still change absolutely everything with the table being so jam packed around the playoff line. The Union's defense has been rock solid, allowing just two goals in its previous five matches. However, the missing piece continues to be goalscoring, with the club currently experiencing the longest goal drought in its short history. With only five matches left in the campaign, this weekend's home match is more than vital - especially given that the next two fixtures will be on the road. Adding to the drama, former Union player James Murphy will make his return to Seaside wearing a Detroit City shirt, making him the longest-tenured former player to return to Cardinale Stadium as an opponent and the second such player to do so overall.
Goalkeeper Carlos Herrera continues to impress in between the sticks when given his opportunity. The shot-stopper has recorded two clean sheets in a row and now boasts three shutouts in four starts so far this season. In addition, Herrera has stopped 19 of the 20 shots he has faced overall for a remarkable 95% save percentage, albeit a small sample size for now.
The fellow 2022 expansion sides have met twice before, with Detroit City holding the slight edge In the all-time head-to-head with one win, while the other match ended in a draw. The win for Detroit City FC came in the most recent encounter between the clubs in July 2023, which saw Detroit City secure a 1-0 victory in Michigan. Now, the fixture turns back to Seaside as Monterey Bay looks to secure its first victory against the Motor City side.
Monterey Bay F.C. vs. Detroit City FC
Venue: Cardinale Stadium; Seaside, California
Date: Saturday, September 28, 2024; 7:00 p.m. PT
Weather: Clear and 58 degrees
2024 Records
Monterey Bay F.C. (7-13-9, 30 pts, 11th West); Detroit City FC (12-8-9, 45 pts, 4th East)
