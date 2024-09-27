Rhode Island FC Takes Cross-Country Trip to San Antonio FC on Saturday

September 27, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Rhode Island FC News Release







After allowing just two goals and keeping four clean sheets in six matches heading into a crucial Western Conference matchup vs. Phoenix Rising FC last time out, San Antonio FC was unable to keep its momentum rolling against the defending USL Championship title-winners in a 4-0 loss. The defeat was the first for San Antonio since Aug. 3 and prevented the club from taking sole possession of the eighth and final playoff spot in the west. The 4-0 final score was San Antonio's most lopsided loss of the season, marking just the fourth time the Texas side has conceded more than three goals and the first time it has been shut out while doing so. Although the loss continued a trend of San Antonio FC struggling to pepper the goal with chances, the Texas club has been extremely efficient in front of goal of late. The loss vs. Phoenix marked the club's fourth consecutive match recording fewer than 10 shots. In its previous three matches, San Antonio combined for just 17 shots, stringing together a 2W-0L-1D record in that time.

After falling to consecutive losses for the first time this season heading into last weekend's match with FC Tulsa, Rhode Island FC took advantage of its return to Beirne Stadium with a dramatic comeback win. After going down 1-0 in the eighth minute, Rhode Island FC came out of the second half with vengeance, slamming the Tulsa goal with 18 second-half shots before Noah Fuson eventually equalized in the 69th minute. His six total shots matched the highest single-match tally of any RIFC player and earned him a spot on the USL Championship Team of the Week alongside teammate Jojea Kwizera (reserves). Then, deep into second-half stoppage time, Albert Dikwa "Chico" delivered what could be one of the most important goals of the season for RIFC, poking a loose ball in the six-yard box into the net to turn one point into three. The second comeback win in club history gave RIFC a huge boost in the Eastern Conference playoff race.

OFFICIAL RIFC WATCH PARTY (Open to the public)

Providence G Pub

61 Orange St

Providence, RI 02903

WHAT

Rhode Island FC travels to Toyota Field to face San Antonio FC in Week 30 of the USL Championship season.

WHO

San Antonio FC

Rhode Island FC

WHEN

Saturday, Sept. 28

8:30 p.m. ET

WHERE

Toyota Field

5106 David Edwards Dr.

San Antonio, TX 78233

BROADCAST

NESN, ESPN+

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from September 27, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.