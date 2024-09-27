Rhode Island FC Takes Cross-Country Trip to San Antonio FC on Saturday
September 27, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Rhode Island FC News Release
After allowing just two goals and keeping four clean sheets in six matches heading into a crucial Western Conference matchup vs. Phoenix Rising FC last time out, San Antonio FC was unable to keep its momentum rolling against the defending USL Championship title-winners in a 4-0 loss. The defeat was the first for San Antonio since Aug. 3 and prevented the club from taking sole possession of the eighth and final playoff spot in the west. The 4-0 final score was San Antonio's most lopsided loss of the season, marking just the fourth time the Texas side has conceded more than three goals and the first time it has been shut out while doing so. Although the loss continued a trend of San Antonio FC struggling to pepper the goal with chances, the Texas club has been extremely efficient in front of goal of late. The loss vs. Phoenix marked the club's fourth consecutive match recording fewer than 10 shots. In its previous three matches, San Antonio combined for just 17 shots, stringing together a 2W-0L-1D record in that time.
After falling to consecutive losses for the first time this season heading into last weekend's match with FC Tulsa, Rhode Island FC took advantage of its return to Beirne Stadium with a dramatic comeback win. After going down 1-0 in the eighth minute, Rhode Island FC came out of the second half with vengeance, slamming the Tulsa goal with 18 second-half shots before Noah Fuson eventually equalized in the 69th minute. His six total shots matched the highest single-match tally of any RIFC player and earned him a spot on the USL Championship Team of the Week alongside teammate Jojea Kwizera (reserves). Then, deep into second-half stoppage time, Albert Dikwa "Chico" delivered what could be one of the most important goals of the season for RIFC, poking a loose ball in the six-yard box into the net to turn one point into three. The second comeback win in club history gave RIFC a huge boost in the Eastern Conference playoff race.
OFFICIAL RIFC WATCH PARTY (Open to the public)
Providence G Pub
61 Orange St
Providence, RI 02903
WHAT
Rhode Island FC travels to Toyota Field to face San Antonio FC in Week 30 of the USL Championship season.
WHO
San Antonio FC
Rhode Island FC
WHEN
Saturday, Sept. 28
8:30 p.m. ET
WHERE
Toyota Field
5106 David Edwards Dr.
San Antonio, TX 78233
BROADCAST
NESN, ESPN+
• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...
United Soccer League Championship Stories from September 27, 2024
- Rhode Island FC Takes Cross-Country Trip to San Antonio FC on Saturday - Rhode Island FC
- Match Preview: Miami FC at Indy Eleven - Miami FC
- Monterey Bay Hosts Detroit City FC in Key Clash at Cardinale Stadium - Monterey Bay FC
- Game Information and Match Notes - SAFC vs. Rhode Island FC - San Antonio FC
- LUFC Announce Holiday Food Drive - Loudoun United FC
- FC Tulsa Announces Time Change for October 26 Match, Regular-Season Finale - FC Tulsa
- Las Vegas Lights FC Continues Playoff Push with Away Match at Phoenix Rising FC on Saturday - Las Vegas Lights FC
- NCFC Travels to El Paso - North Carolina FC
- Le Rouge Makes Final West Coast Trip of 2024 on Saturday, Taking on Monterey Bay FC - Detroit City FC
- El Paso Locomotive FC Set for Day Game against North Carolina FC - El Paso Locomotive FC
- Republic FC Goalkeepers to Make an Impact with Sunday's Superhero Keeper Kit - Sacramento Republic FC
- Legion FC Hits the Road for Eastern Conference Clash at Pittsburgh - Birmingham Legion FC
- 901 FC Readies for Final Regular Season Stretch Starting at Louisville - Memphis 901 FC
- Hartford Athletic Match at Tampa Bay Rowdies Postponed - Hartford Athletic
- Rowdies Match against Hartford Postponed - Tampa Bay Rowdies
- Match Preview: Rhode Island FC vs. San Antonio FC: September 28, 2024 - Rhode Island FC
- What to Watch for with LouCity vs. Memphis 901 FC - Louisville City FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Rhode Island FC Stories
- Rhode Island FC Takes Cross-Country Trip to San Antonio FC on Saturday
- Match Preview: Rhode Island FC vs. San Antonio FC: September 28, 2024
- Noah Fuson Named to USL Championship Team of the Week
- Stoppage-Time Winner Earns Rhode Island FC 2-1 Comeback Win Over FC Tulsa
- Rhode Island FC Returns to Sold-Out Beirne Stadium Tonight for Kids Night