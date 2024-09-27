Match Preview: Miami FC at Indy Eleven
September 27, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Miami FC News Release
Miami FC continues on the road following last Sunday's match against Birmingham Legion FC. This Saturday's match will be the second of their three away game stint.
The last time the two teams faced, Indy won in Miami 3-1, with Miami's lone goal scored by Luisinho. Miami will be working to reverse this score when they play Indy on Saturday. The main player to watch on the away side is forward Frank Lopez who has tallied seven goals in the 2024 season.
Miami will be looking to secure three points at Indy before heading over to Louisville on Wednesday to face the Eastern Conference leaders Louisville City FC. Following their road trip, Miami FC will come home to play the Pittsburgh Riverhounds on October 5th for their final home game of the season.
Opponent: Indy Eleven
Indy Eleven currently sits at sixth in the East. With 11 wins, seven draws, and 10 losses, they have 40 points on the board. Indy will be looking forward to their home advantage following last week's loss at North Carolina.
The main player to watch on the home team's side is Jack Blake who has eight goals and three assists for the team thus far in the season. Another key player for Indy is former Miami FC defender Aedan Stanley who has seven assists this season.
Indy Eleven will be looking to keep hold of their playoff spot when they face Miami this Saturday.
#INDvMIA Quick Facts
Date: 9/28/24
Kickoff: 7:00 P.M. EST
Venue: Michael A. Carroll Stadium
Watch: ESPN+ (Nationwide) & YouTube (International)
• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...
United Soccer League Championship Stories from September 27, 2024
- Rhode Island FC Takes Cross-Country Trip to San Antonio FC on Saturday - Rhode Island FC
- Match Preview: Miami FC at Indy Eleven - Miami FC
- Monterey Bay Hosts Detroit City FC in Key Clash at Cardinale Stadium - Monterey Bay FC
- Game Information and Match Notes - SAFC vs. Rhode Island FC - San Antonio FC
- LUFC Announce Holiday Food Drive - Loudoun United FC
- FC Tulsa Announces Time Change for October 26 Match, Regular-Season Finale - FC Tulsa
- Las Vegas Lights FC Continues Playoff Push with Away Match at Phoenix Rising FC on Saturday - Las Vegas Lights FC
- NCFC Travels to El Paso - North Carolina FC
- Le Rouge Makes Final West Coast Trip of 2024 on Saturday, Taking on Monterey Bay FC - Detroit City FC
- El Paso Locomotive FC Set for Day Game against North Carolina FC - El Paso Locomotive FC
- Republic FC Goalkeepers to Make an Impact with Sunday's Superhero Keeper Kit - Sacramento Republic FC
- Legion FC Hits the Road for Eastern Conference Clash at Pittsburgh - Birmingham Legion FC
- 901 FC Readies for Final Regular Season Stretch Starting at Louisville - Memphis 901 FC
- Hartford Athletic Match at Tampa Bay Rowdies Postponed - Hartford Athletic
- Rowdies Match against Hartford Postponed - Tampa Bay Rowdies
- Match Preview: Rhode Island FC vs. San Antonio FC: September 28, 2024 - Rhode Island FC
- What to Watch for with LouCity vs. Memphis 901 FC - Louisville City FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.