Match Preview: Miami FC at Indy Eleven

September 27, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Miami FC News Release







Miami FC continues on the road following last Sunday's match against Birmingham Legion FC. This Saturday's match will be the second of their three away game stint.

The last time the two teams faced, Indy won in Miami 3-1, with Miami's lone goal scored by Luisinho. Miami will be working to reverse this score when they play Indy on Saturday. The main player to watch on the away side is forward Frank Lopez who has tallied seven goals in the 2024 season.

Miami will be looking to secure three points at Indy before heading over to Louisville on Wednesday to face the Eastern Conference leaders Louisville City FC. Following their road trip, Miami FC will come home to play the Pittsburgh Riverhounds on October 5th for their final home game of the season.

Opponent: Indy Eleven

Indy Eleven currently sits at sixth in the East. With 11 wins, seven draws, and 10 losses, they have 40 points on the board. Indy will be looking forward to their home advantage following last week's loss at North Carolina.

The main player to watch on the home team's side is Jack Blake who has eight goals and three assists for the team thus far in the season. Another key player for Indy is former Miami FC defender Aedan Stanley who has seven assists this season.

Indy Eleven will be looking to keep hold of their playoff spot when they face Miami this Saturday.

#INDvMIA Quick Facts

Date: 9/28/24

Kickoff: 7:00 P.M. EST

Venue: Michael A. Carroll Stadium

Watch: ESPN+ (Nationwide) & YouTube (International)

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from September 27, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.