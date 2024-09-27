LUFC Announce Holiday Food Drive

September 27, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Loudoun United FC News Release







Loudoun United FC has announced that they will be teaming up with the Dulles South Soup Kitchen for a holiday food drive inside the gates of their match on Tuesday, October 8th. Segra Field gates open at 5:00 PM, while kickoff against Indy Eleven is set for 6:45 PM.

Dulles South Soup Kitchen's mission is to "provide nutritious hot meals, free of charge, to anyone who is seeking nourishment, in a dignified and compassionate environment". With Thanksgiving and the holiday season right around the corner, it is as important as ever to help those in need.

Fans attending the match against Indy Eleven are urged to donate items from the list below to assist Dulles South Soup Kitchen with their efforts to support individuals and families. Dulles South Soup Kitchen will be on the concourse to collect donations, and each fan who donates any item(s) will receive a Loudoun United FC decal.

Desired items include:

Chicken Broth

Chicken Gravy

Corn

Cranberry Sauce

Crispy Fried Onions

Cream of Mushroom Soup

Green Beans

Mashed Potatoes

Pumpkin Puree

Yams

Fans who are unable to attend the match but still want to donate to the Dulles South Soup Kitchen can donate to their Give-A-Meal program here. Three dollars is all it takes to make a difference.

