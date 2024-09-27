LUFC Announce Holiday Food Drive
September 27, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Loudoun United FC News Release
Loudoun United FC has announced that they will be teaming up with the Dulles South Soup Kitchen for a holiday food drive inside the gates of their match on Tuesday, October 8th. Segra Field gates open at 5:00 PM, while kickoff against Indy Eleven is set for 6:45 PM.
Dulles South Soup Kitchen's mission is to "provide nutritious hot meals, free of charge, to anyone who is seeking nourishment, in a dignified and compassionate environment". With Thanksgiving and the holiday season right around the corner, it is as important as ever to help those in need.
Fans attending the match against Indy Eleven are urged to donate items from the list below to assist Dulles South Soup Kitchen with their efforts to support individuals and families. Dulles South Soup Kitchen will be on the concourse to collect donations, and each fan who donates any item(s) will receive a Loudoun United FC decal.
Desired items include:
Chicken Broth
Chicken Gravy
Corn
Cranberry Sauce
Crispy Fried Onions
Cream of Mushroom Soup
Green Beans
Mashed Potatoes
Pumpkin Puree
Yams
Fans who are unable to attend the match but still want to donate to the Dulles South Soup Kitchen can donate to their Give-A-Meal program here. Three dollars is all it takes to make a difference.
• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...
United Soccer League Championship Stories from September 27, 2024
- Match Preview: Miami FC at Indy Eleven - Miami FC
- Monterey Bay Hosts Detroit City FC in Key Clash at Cardinale Stadium - Monterey Bay FC
- Game Information and Match Notes - SAFC vs. Rhode Island FC - San Antonio FC
- LUFC Announce Holiday Food Drive - Loudoun United FC
- FC Tulsa Announces Time Change for October 26 Match, Regular-Season Finale - FC Tulsa
- Las Vegas Lights FC Continues Playoff Push with Away Match at Phoenix Rising FC on Saturday - Las Vegas Lights FC
- NCFC Travels to El Paso - North Carolina FC
- Le Rouge Makes Final West Coast Trip of 2024 on Saturday, Taking on Monterey Bay FC - Detroit City FC
- El Paso Locomotive FC Set for Day Game against North Carolina FC - El Paso Locomotive FC
- Republic FC Goalkeepers to Make an Impact with Sunday's Superhero Keeper Kit - Sacramento Republic FC
- Legion FC Hits the Road for Eastern Conference Clash at Pittsburgh - Birmingham Legion FC
- 901 FC Readies for Final Regular Season Stretch Starting at Louisville - Memphis 901 FC
- Hartford Athletic Match at Tampa Bay Rowdies Postponed - Hartford Athletic
- Rowdies Match against Hartford Postponed - Tampa Bay Rowdies
- Match Preview: Rhode Island FC vs. San Antonio FC: September 28, 2024 - Rhode Island FC
- What to Watch for with LouCity vs. Memphis 901 FC - Louisville City FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.