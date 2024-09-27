Republic FC Goalkeepers to Make an Impact with Sunday's Superhero Keeper Kit

September 27, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Sacramento Republic FC News Release







It's a bird, it's a plane, it's a...soccer player?

This Sunday, Republic FC goalkeepers Danny Vitiello and Jared Mazzola will step on the pitch donning the Superhero Keeper Kit, a custom jersey designed to drive awareness and funds for childhood cancer patients and their families.

Following the match, the kits will be auctioned off to benefit the Super Fritz & Friends Fund, which supports pediatric cancer patients and families by providing a variety of services including lodging assistance, insurance coordination, and financial aid for essential needs such as groceries and transportation.

It's a cause that's personal for Mazzola, who lost one of his childhood friends and teammates to brain cancer. "It's something that has stayed with me my entire life, and to see my friend struggle with that was very difficult."

Both of his parents would later receive cancer diagnoses as well. "Everything happened in quick succession, and I just didn't know what the future held for our family. My mom was really sick for quite a while, but the people at the cancer center in New York took really good care of her and I see that same level of care with the kids at UC Davis."

Since joining Republic FC, Mazzola has been a familiar face at the club's visits to UC Davis Health this year, including a recent appearance at the Pediatric Clinic & Infusion Center. "These kids are the real heroes, so it's nice to pay homage to them and honor their fight when we wear these kits on Sunday."

"This is a great example of how we can use our sport and our platform to give back to the community," said Vitiello. "The kids and families that are battling cancer are going through a tough time, so we just want to do what we can to support them and maybe even put a smile on their face."

Fans can bid on both kits now through Monday, September 30 at 9:00 p.m.

Sunday's kickoff is at 5:30 p.m. and limited tickets are still available at SacRepublicFC.com. Kids are encouraged to dress up as their favorite superheroes and join the halftime Strive for 45 Run. Special in-stadium appearances from beloved superheroes will add to the fun, and the first 1,000 kids will receive a superhero cape courtesy of UC Davis Health. The field will also be dressed with gold nets and corner flags, the color connected to the fight against childhood cancer.

